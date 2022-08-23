Police bust 'social network' allegedly responsible for 5 attempted murders in W. Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Tuesday broke up what they're calling the Princess Plaza social network.

It's a group of about a dozen men and teenagers who are believed to be responsible for at least five attempted murders, mostly in West Baltimore near the Edmondson Avenue corridor.

An investigation into the group was launched back in June.

Authorities carried out search and seizure warrants at five separate locations.

That netted seven firearms, over $20,000 in cash, and hundreds of grams of drugs including suspected fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine.

In the end, charges were filed against the below 12 members, including two teens.

Darryl Robinson, 37-years-old

Antonio Ford, 35-years-old

Avery McMorris, 24-years-old

Duwan Coates, 36-years-old

Ondrai Evans, 49-years-old*

Keyon Bryant, 20-years-old*

Tremaine Evans, 21-years-old

Atif Washington, 18-years-old

Brandon Long, 37-years-old

Phillip Smith, 18-years-old and

(2) 17-year-old males

The effort is part of the City's Group Violence Reduction Strategy that was launched in early 2022. Officials say it's the third such take down since the initiative began.

