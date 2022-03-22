Police: Brooklyn woman breaks into home, tries setting it on fire

BROOKLYN, Md. — A 30-year-old Brooklyn woman is charged after police say she stormed a home and tried setting it on fire.

A juvenile who had been involved in a prior assault was the target, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

They say Diana Bruce, 30, went to the minor's home Monday evening, and poured motor oil on the front steps before trying to light it on fire.

She then allegedly forced her way inside the home, at which point the people there used pepper spray to chase her off.

Bruce tried fleeing the scene but was arrested a short time later.

It's unclear how Bruce is connected to the earlier assault involving the juvenile victim.