ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police say an axe wielding man fled a store after shattering a showcase and stealing two laptops.

It happened March 8, around 5:40pm in the 2000 block of West Street.

One employee was actually struck in the arm with the axe, while another was able to escape.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the suspect, who is identified as 43-year-old Tramar Galloway.

He was later arrested in the unit block of Kirby Lane.