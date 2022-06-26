HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Patrol deputies in Harford County responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night.

Around 7:26 p.m., officers arrived to the 300 block of Ellsworth Place in Joppa where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was 24-year-old Da'Shawn Betterson and he had multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

After receiving medical aid from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Betterson was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division determined that 27-year-old Malik Burns was a suspect.

Harford County Sheriff

Investigation showed that Burns and Betterson got into an altercation in the lot of a nearby Papa John's Pizza.

Detectives believe Burns followed Betterson to the townhouse on Ellsworth Place to assault him.

Early Sunday morning, Burns was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3502.