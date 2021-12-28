Police arrest man in connection with Dundalk shooting

On Thursday, December 23, at approximately 10 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the 3800 block of North Point Rd. in reference to a shooting that occurred.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit arrested 26-year-old Tyquan Timmons on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, loaded handgun on person, and armed robbery.

Timmons is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.