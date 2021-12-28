Watch
Police arrest man in connection with Dundalk shooting

Posted at 8:47 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 20:47:48-05

On Thursday, December 23, at approximately 10 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the 3800 block of North Point Rd. in reference to a shooting that occurred.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit arrested 26-year-old Tyquan Timmons on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, loaded handgun on person, and armed robbery.

Timmons is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

