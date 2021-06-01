Police arrest & charge wanted man following an I-97 pursuit in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — After a pursuit, Anne Arundel County police were able to arrest and charge a wanted suspect on Wednesday in Severn.

At little before 7:15 p.m., Western District Officers were called to the Kohls at 418 George Clauss Boulevard for a shoplifting.

Loss Prevention officers realized that the person shoplifting in the store was also wanted for a prior armed robbery in the Northern District.

Officers verified there was an active warrant for the suspect for Armed Robbery and, while searching the area, saw the suspect's vehicle getting onto I-97.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the suspect failed to stop. While pursuing the vehicle, the suspect side-swiped 2 vehicles, causing minimal property damage and no injuries.

The suspect then lost control and struck a telephone pole, which disabled his vehicle. After that, he fled the vehicle on foot.

Officers took the suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Jacob Bullen, of Pasadena, into custody in the area of Riedel Road and Route 3 in Crofton.

During the search of his vehicle, the stolen items from Kohls were recovered, as well as a small amount of heroin and marijuana.

Bullen was arrested and charged.