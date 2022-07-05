Watch Now
Police arrest almost 100 drunk drivers through holiday weekend

<p>American DUI Checkpoint Highway Road Sign (photo by Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 14:18:00-04

BALTIMORE  — After an increased police presence throughout Independence Day weekend, police arrest almost 100 people who were suspected of driving under the influence.

From July 1-4, police arrested 95 impaired drivers during regular patrols throughout the state. There was a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50.

Troopers worked patrols on I-695 in Baltimore County, I-70 in Howard County and I-495 in Prince George's and Montgomery Counties.

In total police issued 1,396 citations and warnings in these four counties during the initiative.

