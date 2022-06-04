Police arrest a man for March shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a 35-year-old woman in the face following a dispute back in March.

26-year-old Samal Chavis is being charged with attempted murder.

On March 21, police responded to the 2900 block of Stafford Street, where they located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Friday, Chavis barricaded himself inside of a residence in the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue for hours before detectives talked him into surrendering without further incident.

The 26-year-old was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.