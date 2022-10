BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are looking for a potential suspect in a shooting incident on Radeke Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

The shooting occurred on August 18, at 1:10 a.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound to the hip.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect pictured below is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.