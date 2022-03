ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen police are looking for Travis M. Sheppard.

Sheppard is listed at 6'4" and weighs approximately 250lbs. He is also reported to be suicidal.

He was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket over a black shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department.

https://twitter.com/AberdeenPDMD/status/1504917693031407616?s=20&t=ukFZr-r4t0RCFUrGBKIs1w