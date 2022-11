BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl that was found unresponsive in South Baltimore.

It all happened Friday, around 7:29 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue. Once there, officers located the victim unresponsive inside the home.

CPR was started immediately until EMTs arrived to the scene. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where she later died.

Cause of death will be determined pending autopsy.