Police are investigating a shooting they believe to be a murder-suicide in Northeast Baltimore

Posted at 7:36 PM, Jul 09, 2022
BALTIMORE — Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in the 5500 block of Catalpha Road.

On Saturday, around 5:15pm, officers responded to the area for a report of shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital where they would later die from their injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

