Police are investigating a homicide in South Baltimore Saturday evening

Tranise Foster
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 20:35:38-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified male in South Baltimore Saturday evening.

Around 6:17 p.m., officers were called to the Ramsay at Ashton Street, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers were directed to the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

