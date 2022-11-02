Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Prince George's County police are currently investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway at 12:05 p.m.

When they arrived, police located a man in a parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives also arrived on the scene, so far no motive has been established.

Anyone with information should contact Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.