Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in Crofton Saturday night

CROFTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night at the Capitol Raceway.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Capitol Roadway Road. The victims were transported to an area trauma center. Both victims are expected to survive.

At the time of the shooting, the Capitol Raceway was hosting an event called "County Boys vs. City Boys Racing Shootout/Car Show."

According to police, a crash that happened on Route 3 in the same area was caused by patrons leaving the area.