Police are investigating a double shooting in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Violent Crimes detectives are currently investigating a double shooting incident in Catonsville

At 9:05 p.m., officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim is identified as a 17-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim was identified as a 16-year-old male who sustained a single gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals and are currently in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.