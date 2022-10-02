Watch Now
Police are investigating a double shooting in Catonsville

Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 11:28:24-04

CATONSVILLE, Md.  — Baltimore County Violent Crimes detectives are currently investigating a double shooting incident in Catonsville

At 9:05 p.m., officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim is identified as a 17-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim was identified as a 16-year-old male who sustained a single gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals and are currently in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

