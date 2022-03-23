Police: Anne Arundel County woman sought revenge in home invasion, attempted arson

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A family, including two children, were reportedly terrorized inside their own home in Brooklyn Park by four people armed with knives and other weapons threatening to kill them all.

According to court records, 30-year-old Diana Bruce was their ringleader, even pulling out a lighter and trying to set it on fire.

“She attempted to light the house on fire using motor oil, of all things, attempted to light the house on fire, but then entered the residence unlawfully,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

One of the vigilantes even cut the tires on the vehicle sitting outside.

Ultimately, the family used pepper spray to force Bruce out of the house, and when police arrived, they placed her under arrest.

As for a motive, it appears that the suspect thought that she was getting retaliation over an earlier assault during the day.

Bruce told police a teen who lived at the victims' house had stabbed her son an hour earlier, but that 17-year-old wasn’t even inside the trailer home when the unhinged mother came seeking her revenge.

“If you believe your child was the victim of assault or involved in some sort of altercation, whether at school or in the neighborhood, call the police. Have them handle it,” said Limansky, “Don’t come to someone’s house to try to get retribution for something you believe may have happened.”

As for Bruce’s claims that her son was stabbed, upon closer inspection, police say they could only find evidence of a scratch.

