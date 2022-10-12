All clear given at Winfield Elementary and South Carroll High School

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Two Carroll County schools went into secure mode Wednesday morning, after police activity was reported nearby.

South Carroll High School and Winfield Elementary were impacted for a couple of hours as result.

During secure mode, outside doors are locked with students and staff having to remain inside the building.

Officials did not specify what exactly police were investigating, but it turns out there was no threat to either school.

Multiple messages were sent out by the school system to parents, updating them on the situation.

Each school has since lifted their secure alert, and operations are back running as normal.