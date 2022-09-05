Police: 9-year-old shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County Sunday morning

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A 9-year-old was shot in the leg after a home invasion in St. Mary's County.

Around 3:57 a.m., Sunday morning, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a home invasion with shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.

When they arrived, they found a 9-year-old that had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to an area trauma center for treatment.

Police investigation showed that two suspects forced entry into the house and discharged at least one firearm at the occupants, striking the victim.

No additional injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200.