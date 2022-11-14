Watch Now
Police: 9-year-old shot in Anne Arundel County on Sunday

Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 14, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that left a 9-year-old injured.

At 1: 45 a.m., on Sunday, the victim walked into the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

According to Anne Arundel County police, the parent stated that the victim was struck by a projectile that entered through the front door of their residence in the 300 block of Lindera Court in Glen Burnie.

The victim was treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Northern district detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

