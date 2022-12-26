Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 3:44 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 15:44:16-05

BALITMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

On Monday, at 12:42 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.to the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. He pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices