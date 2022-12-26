Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore

BALITMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

On Monday, at 12:42 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.to the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. He pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.