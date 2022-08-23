Police: 5-year-old among two dead in Pennsylvania stabbing carried out by Edgewood man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An Edgewood man is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people to death, including a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.

It happened Monday night on Firebox Court, in Stewartstown which is part of Hopewell Township in York County.

ABC-27 in Harrisburg reports that a 34-year-old woman was also killed in the incident. Two others, a 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Keith Kretzer, according to the outlet.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.