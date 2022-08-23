Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 5-year-old among two dead in Pennsylvania stabbing carried out by Edgewood man

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:04 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 09:04:16-04

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An Edgewood man is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people to death, including a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.

It happened Monday night on Firebox Court, in Stewartstown which is part of Hopewell Township in York County.

ABC-27 in Harrisburg reports that a 34-year-old woman was also killed in the incident. Two others, a 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Keith Kretzer, according to the outlet.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019