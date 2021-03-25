Police: 21-year-old found dead in Glen Burnie parking lot after being shot

GLEN BURNIE — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old was found dead in a Glen Burnie parking lot after being shot.

On Thursday, at about 4:39 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 300 block of Gatewater Court for a sick/injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive, lying in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the scene and were unable to revive the individual where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives along with the Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene. The victim was positively identified as 21-year-old Jaylin Tyrek King from Annapolis.

Several items of evidentiary value were located in the area around the victim’s body.

An Anne Arundel County K-9 was called to the area and did a further check for items related to the murder of King.

A canvass was done of the community in which several witnesses were located. The witnesses reported hearing gunfire and then seeing the victim lying in the parking lot.

King was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner so an autopsy could determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.