Police: 17-year-old injured in Woodlawn shooting in possible targeted attack

WOODLAWN — A 17-year-old was injured in a Woodlawn shooting in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Baltimore County Police detectives are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in the 8500 block of Liberty Road.

Officers from the Woodlawn Precinct responded to the scene and located a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Liberty Road near Old Court Road.

Officers located a 17-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body near the scene. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 17-year-old was shot while inside of a 2006 Dodge Charger.

Police say the driver of the Dodge accelerated into oncoming traffic when it was hit by a Ford fusion. The driver of the Dodge and Ford were not injured.

While this case remains under investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.