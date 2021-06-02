Watch
Police: 17-year-old injured in hotel shooting on Saturday

Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Baltimore County police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 02, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a 17-year-old was injured in a hotel shooting Saturday morning.

At around 3 a.m., the 17-year-old male was in Home2 Suites at 4500 block of Painters Mill Road when he was shot at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone who may have been at the location and who may have additional information can contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
