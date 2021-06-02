Police: 17-year-old injured in hotel shooting on Saturday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a 17-year-old was injured in a hotel shooting Saturday morning.

At around 3 a.m., the 17-year-old male was in Home2 Suites at 4500 block of Painters Mill Road when he was shot at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone who may have been at the location and who may have additional information can contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.