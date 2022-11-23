Polar Express train ride returns to B&O Railroad Museum

BALTIMORE — A magical Christmas train ride is now pulling into a station in Baltimore.

The Polar Express train ride is returning to the B&O Railroad Museum, starting the day after Thanksgiving. Workers were seen putting the finishing touches on the festive train Wednesday.

The ride is licensed by Rail Events Inc., on behalf of Warner Bros., and is hosted at more than 50 locations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

Families are encouraged to wear pajamas for the ride, just like in Chris Van Allsburg's classic book "The Polar Express." The 1985 story describes the adventure of a boy who takes a special Christmas Eve train ride to the North Pole and gets a gift from Santa.

On the B&O Railroad Museum's ride, the conductor will punch golden tickets and passengers will be served hot chocolate and a delicious cookie by dancing chefs. The train will go on a round-trip journey to the "North Pole," featuring a cast of actors. Passengers can read along with "The Polar Express" book, and characters on each car will sing Christmas carols just like in the movie.

Each guest will also get a keepsake sleigh bell, as well as plenty of memories.

Tickets are on sale now for the ride, which will run Nov. 25-27 & Dec. 2-4, 9-11, & 16-19. Ticket prices range from $47 to $90, and can be bought by clicking here.