Poe inspired Canton landmark, Annabel Lee Tavern goes up for sale

BALTIMORE — Canton landmark Annabel Lee Tavern is up for sale.

The self described eerie but cozy tavern is inspired by Baltimore native Edgar Allen Poe, and is named after a famous poem he wrote after his wife's death.

Paul Jaffey, WMAR Annabel Lee Tavern in Canton



Located on S. Clinton Street, the little tavern each year pays homage to Poe on the October 9 anniversary of his wake and throws a birthday party for him on January 19.

The tavern said on Facebook that this year's celebration would likely be their last, although no sale is yet imminent.

Until then, Annabel Lee remains open for business.