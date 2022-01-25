Pocomoke City Police warn community about Apple Air Tags after reported tracking incident

EASTERN SHORE, Md. — Pocomoke City Police are warning community members about Apple Air Tags and the ways in wish they can be tracked.

Recently, someone in the city reported that they received a message on their iPhone stating they were being tracked. The message also showed the route of travel history. They were advised to turn off all their GPS tracking settings on their phone.

Upon further research, officers learned that Air Tags, produced by Apple have location-tracking capabilities. The devices are small and around the size of a half-dollar and could be placed anywhere on a vehicle.

Officers are asking the community to be aware of their surroundings and if they experience an event like the one detailed above, to contact the police department.