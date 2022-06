ANNAPOLIS — Today, roughly 1,200 red freshmen, or plebes, will report to the naval academy for induction day.

The class of 2026 will start arriving at the naval academy's alumni hall around 6:30 this morning. The day includes getting their uniforms, haircuts and learning to salute.

At 6 this evening, the plebes will take the oath of office.

They will then meet with their families for the last time until parents' weekend, August 11 through the 14.