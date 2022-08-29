Playground in Bel Air to close for renovations

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Lyn Stacie Getz playground in Bel Air for approximately three months beginning around Monday, September 12 while it undergoes renovations.

The project will involve removing the old pressure-treated wooden playground in the section for 5- to 12 year-olds and installing a new custom creative playground for the same age group.

The playground was built in 2001.

The county worked on the project with members of the Getz family, who helped fund the original playground through the Lyn Stacie Getz foundation .

Memorials to Ms. Getz and Paula Ann Carven , who along with her 9-year-old son died in 1996 when TWA Flight 800 exploded over Long Island, will be temporarily removed to be kept safe during construction; they will be returned to the site when the project is complete.

Memory placards on benches and and other dedicated items honoring groups and individuals will also be removed temporarily and returned after construction.