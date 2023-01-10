Players rake in nearly $396 million during first month of online sports betting

BALTIMORE — It's been more than a full month since mobile sports betting went into effect in Maryland.

In December the Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that players wagered $478,270,326 online.

Of that amount — $70,939,973 was in free promotional play provided to customers by sportsbooks.

Winner payouts totaled $395,966,817.

Add in retail (in-person), gamblers bet $497,121,656.

In the end after taxes, the state pulled in $440,043 during December.

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021 with the opening of five retail sportsbooks. Four retail locations and seven mobile sportsbooks have launched in 2022, and additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.