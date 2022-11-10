Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival

IJAMSVILLE, Md (WMAR) — A petting farm in Frederick County is getting into the holiday spirit.

Green Meadows has been operating in Ijamsville since 2005. They are home to dozens of animals that are people-friendly, including a kangaroo, bison and piglets.

“We always get questions like ‘what can we pet? These are really really big animals.’ What we say is anything that comes up to a fence is a friendly animal. We have definitely picked out our people-person animals,” said manager Gretchen Keyes.

In addition to giving lots of pets, you can go inside the pens with piglets and baby goats, and feed the animals too.

“That’s one of the best parts of this job is the kids do just light up when you tell them you can go in a pet that piglet or Tank [a 2,300 pound brahman steer] is the friendliest guy on this farm. Go ahead get close to his face. But we are also teaching them responsibility and how to treat animals,” said Keyes.

They specialize in field trips but are open to the public on weekends through November, except Thanksgiving weekend.

Admission is $16 per person and includes feed, a hay ride and pig races.

The farm is also getting ready for Santa’s Farm Fest the first two weekends of December.

“We are going to have the Grinch. Santa Claus is going to visit us. He has his whole shop up in one of our barns where he lets children talk to him. You can send letters to him to make sure he gets that message twice,” said Keyes.

Admission is also $16 but does not include the pig races because it will be too cold. All the money goes right back to the animals.

“With the price admission, know that it goes to the care and feeding and maintenance to this farm. We are a nonprofit farm so everything we do to take care of these animals and this farm is from our visitors who come and enjoy the day with us,” said Keyes.

No cash is accepted at the farm. They are open December 3-4 and 10-11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the last admission at 3:00 p.m.