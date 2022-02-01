Plans in the works for new Dulaney High School and a "like-new" Towson High

TOWSON, Md. — There are plans in the works for a new Dulaney High School and a "like-new" Towson High, according to County officials.

In December 2021, Baltimore County wrote to the state sharing the fiscal and historical restraints for the projects. Since then, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski met with Governor Hogan and other legislative leaders to discuss.

"We were thrilled to see the Governor introduce $1 billion for school construction this year," said Olszewski in a letter. "As a result of this immediate investment, as well as greater than originally anticipated levels of state funding this year through the Healthy School Facility Fund and Baltimore County’s annual share of Built to Learn Act funding, Baltimore County will be able to accelerate school capital projects across the jurisdiction and invest more in them, including the Dulaney and Towson and High School projects."

In light of these new investments, Baltimore County is moving forward with a new Dulaney High School.

For Towson, the County anticipates that the planning and design phase will reveal that the school requires a significant renovation and new addition because of its historic designation.

They state they expect BCPS will follow all Maryland Historic Trust and County Landmarks Preservation Commission processes carefully.