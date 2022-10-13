Plans for the future of Baltimore's Druid Hill Park to be shared at public event

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is home to America's third oldest public park and there's an opportunity on Thursday afternoon for the public to learn more about its future.

The city plans to make more than $140 million worth of improvements to Druid Hill Park. It already contains a pool but one of those changes includes the possibility of making Druid Lake swimmable.

The 55-acre lake is the crown jewel of Druid Hill Park, a park which contains 745 acres of rolling hills and landscape.

Thursday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the public can learn about future projects planned for the park.

State and local leaders will gather at Mansion House in Druid Hill Park to present and discuss the future plans for the park, which include swimming in the lake; boating and kayaking; and birdwatching at a wildlife habitat.

Some of the other proposed attractions include a bridge across the lake; two islands and floating wetlands on the lake; a cafe with food and beverage options; and an amphitheater as well.

Druid Hill Park has served as a central gathering place for Baltimore city residents, visitors, and tourists for more than 160 years.

Besides Druid Lake and the Maryland Zoo, the park features the Rawlings Conservatory and Botanical Gardens; numerous historic structures; miles of driving, walking, hiking and biking paths; and the park plays hosts to several huge events such as the AFRAM festival in the summer.

It’s also home to the Baltimore Recreation and Parks headquarters.

Druid Lake is already going through a six-year renovation project which includes the largest buried water storage tank in America. The project is expected to wrap up in 2023.

Thursday’s event is free to attend, however guests will need to reserve a ticket to attend.

Click here for more information about the event or how to get tickets.

