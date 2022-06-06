Watch
Plane crash in Carroll County sends two people to the hospital

<p>FILE PHOTO: A Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jun 06, 2022
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll County Emergency Operations received a call for an airplane crash Monday evening at the Clearview Airpark, on 526 Oak Tree Rd.

Troopers said the operator of a single engine 1973 Cessna plane lost power on decent to the airport.

The pilot overshot the runway, landing in a grassy field east of the runway. The plane then struck a tree at the edge of a field and came to a rest.

The pilot and passenger were taken to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment.

NTSB and FAA have been contacted.

