Plan for digital billboards in downtown Baltimore moves forward

BALTIMORE — Digital billboards are one step closer to becoming a reality in downtown Baltimore.

The city's planning commission will review the actual signs and locations of the billboards at a Thursday meeting.

Modern. Innovative. Community focused. This could be the future of digital billboards in Downtown #Baltimore.



Learn more about why we're supportive of the North Harbor Area of Special Sign Control (ASSC): https://t.co/32yiBuZEqo pic.twitter.com/eKjkubNoLb — Downtown Partnership of Baltimore (@DowntownBalt) March 2, 2022

Eleven signs are proposed, in the areas of Charles Street, Pratt Street, Market Place, Light Street, and Lombard Street.

The billboards will be privately funded, so no public money is going toward the initiative, said the Partnership.

The project is called the North Harbor Area of Special Signage Control. The proposal notes: "Digital signage positivity correlates with lower crime, higher pedestrian activity, enlivened streetscape experience – all of which is needed in our post-covid recovery in Downtown Baltimore."

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore says the project "will bring light, vitality, and positive activity to downtown. It will also provide a massive platform for Baltimore’s local art community, small businesses, and community focused organizations to utilize and get their messages across."

Legislation supporting the North Harbor ASSC was passed by the City Council last year, said the Partnership.