Pizza John's of Essex recalls 150,000+ pounds of frozen pizza

ESSEX, Md. — A major Baltimore-area pizza restaurant is recalling more than 156,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizza that were produced without USDA inspection.

Pizza John's of Essex is recalling frozen pizzas that it distributed for more than two years, from March 2020 through July 28, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was doing a routine inspection when it determined that the frozen pizzas did not have a USDA mark of inspection and were made in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA, according to a press release.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating the pizza, but is urging customers not to eat them.

The recall affects about 156,498 pounds worth of the following products:



33.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “PIZZA JOHN’S BAKE AT HOME 12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza” with UPC code 9589334921.

57-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “PIZZA JOHN’S BAKE AT HOME 16 Inch Pepperoni Pizza” with UPC code 958939019.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Melissa Steall, Office Manager, Pizza John’s, at 410-687-1155.