Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins funeral service to be held in Maryland

POTOMAC — Funeral services for Dwayne Haskins will start this weekend.

The 24-year-old was hit by a dump truck on a highway Saturday in South Florida. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, at a church in Rockaway township, New jersey. On Sunday, there will be a service at Bullis school in Potomac, Maryland.

Dwayne Haskins played high school football at the private school before going to Ohio state. Haskins was later drafted in 2019 by the Washington Commanders, but last season he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.