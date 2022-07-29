Watch Now
PIT count show homeless count in Baltimore dropped over two years

Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — At the end of February, the City of Baltimore did a count of people who were experiencing both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness on a single night.

The count happened on February 26.

The City released the 2022 Baltimore City Point-In-Time (PIT) Count Report.

The PIT Count helps the City identify and connect individuals, families, and youth experiencing homelessness to much-needed housing and support services.

“It is a critical planning tool for the CoC and involves mobilizing providers and volunteers for canvassing efforts,” the City said in a statement. “The results from the count inform policy and provide critical data that helps Baltimore City access vital Federal and State homeless services resources.”

On the night of the count, a total of 1,597 people were counted in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered spaces such as encampments. This is down from 2,193 people in 2020 and follows a four-year downward trend.

“Through the use of Federal Emergency Solutions Grant – COVID-19 (ESG-CV) funding, we were able to add more than 160 additional housing options for neighbors to exit homelessness. These non-congregate spaces were critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 among this vulnerable population” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “We have committed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to continue this downward trend and follow through on our commitments to our residents by making homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.”

