PARKVILLE, Md. — Someone drove a car through a Baltimore County school classroom on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:39am at Pine Grove Middle School.

The incident caused the building to be evacuated for about 25 minutes.

One student was injured and evaluated by paramedics.

Baltimore County Police are still trying to sort out how and why the driver ended up going through the brick wall leading to the classroom.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.