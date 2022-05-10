Pimlico Race Course hosting free tours ahead of this year's Preakness

BALTIMORE — The 147th Preakness Stakes is scheduled for May 21 in Baltimore.

In the days leading up to the second leg of horse racing's triple crown, fans will be able to get an up close look at how the crew at Pimlico Race Course is preparing for this year's Preakness.

Starting Tuesday, May 17 and running through Black Eyed Susan Day on Friday, May 20, Pimlico is hosting a series of "Sunrise Tours."

You'll be able to see the sunrise from the grandstand apron, watch competing horses go through their morning workouts on the track, and go on a guided tour of the stables.

These tours are free, but space is limited. Admissions run on a first-come, first-served basis. Tours start at 6 a.m. and go until 9 a.m.