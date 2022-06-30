Watch Now
Pikesville man charged with pointing gun at another driver in Harford County

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 30, 2022
A Pikesville man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Route 40 in Abingdon yesterday evening, during what police say was a "road rage" incident.

Ronald McKnight II, 29, of Pikesville, was allegedly sitting in his car, stopped in a travel lane on Route 40 near Long Bar Harbor Road, at about 6:20 p.m. June 29, said Maryland State Police. Another driver honked his horn but the CRV still didn't move; the driver then went over to check on McKnight's car because McKnight seemed unresponsive. When the driver looked in the vehicle, McKnight was allegedly pointing a handgun at him. The suspect then fled.

Maryland State Police ultimately pulled him over on I-95 south of Route 24. Troopers saw a pistol magazine in the door pocket when McKnight opened the door; he also told troopers there was a gun in the vehicle.

McKnight is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault, and weapons violations.

