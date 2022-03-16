Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pikesville High School students become sick after eating food laced with potential drug

classroom
Elizabeth Ruiz
classroom
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 12:41:15-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Three Pikesville High School students got sick Monday after eating food that was reportedly laced with some kind of drug or substance.

School Principal Eric Eiswert sent a letter to parents notifying them of the situation.

One student was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken by their parents or guardians for medical care.

All three have since recovered and are doing well, according to Eiswert.

Baltimore County Police have gotten involved, and are currently investigating.

The incident comes less than a week after the Baltimore County Board of Education held a meeting to address parent concerns on incidents that have taken place recently inside county public schools.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019