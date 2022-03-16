Pikesville High School students become sick after eating food laced with potential drug

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Three Pikesville High School students got sick Monday after eating food that was reportedly laced with some kind of drug or substance.

School Principal Eric Eiswert sent a letter to parents notifying them of the situation.

One student was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken by their parents or guardians for medical care.

All three have since recovered and are doing well, according to Eiswert.

Baltimore County Police have gotten involved, and are currently investigating.

The incident comes less than a week after the Baltimore County Board of Education held a meeting to address parent concerns on incidents that have taken place recently inside county public schools.