PICTURES & VIDEO: Help police identify this robbery suspect

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County detectives need your help identify this burglary suspect.

Surveillance video shows the suspect moments after he burglarized a home on June 23 in the 6000 block of Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale.

The footage also recorded the suspect driving a red Pontiac Sunfire.

As the victim was doing yard work, the suspect entered the property and stole the victim’s purse and phone. The items have been recovered, but the suspect has not.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating this incident, so, if you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect in this case, please contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.