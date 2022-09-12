Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Check out these photos from Maryland's Fleet Week

Fleet Week made its return to Baltimore for a week of festivities and this was the first time ever some historic ships docked at Port Covington.

FW00001.jpg Fleet Week shipPhoto by: Chris Olaniran FW00002.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00003.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00004.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00005.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00006.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00007.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00008.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00009.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00010.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran FW00011.jpg Photo by: Chris Olaniran USS Minneapolis-SaintPaul.jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward Danemark port.jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward Danemark.jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward Zodiac escape boat.jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward Moncton deck .jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward Radar scans .jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward Wheel .jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward Sailor hat.jpg Photo by: Rushaad Hayward

PHOTOS: Check out these photos from Maryland's Fleet Week

close-gallery
  • FW00001.jpg
  • FW00002.jpg
  • FW00003.jpg
  • FW00004.jpg
  • FW00005.jpg
  • FW00006.jpg
  • FW00007.jpg
  • FW00008.jpg
  • FW00009.jpg
  • FW00010.jpg
  • FW00011.jpg
  • USS Minneapolis-SaintPaul.jpg
  • Danemark port.jpg
  • Danemark.jpg
  • Zodiac escape boat.jpg
  • Moncton deck .jpg
  • Radar scans .jpg
  • Wheel .jpg
  • Sailor hat.jpg

Share

Fleet Week shipChris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Chris Olaniran
Rushaad Hayward
Rushaad Hayward
Rushaad Hayward
Rushaad Hayward
Rushaad Hayward
Rushaad Hayward
Rushaad Hayward
Rushaad Hayward
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next