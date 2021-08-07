Photo exhibition called Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys opens in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — We visited a ceasefire event on Friday, the opening of a photo exhibition called Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys.

It's at the Motor House on North Avenue and showcases photos of Baltimore's male ballet dancers.

14-year-old Edward Lead told us what dancing means to him.

"It disciplines me," he said. "It humbles me, it teaches me how to have respect and I get better and better every day."

The photos are for sale and the exhibition is raising money to provide scholarships to each of the dancers to support their ongoing summer training.

