Phone threat prompted three Baltimore County Schools to go in "lockout" mode

TOWSON, Md. — A threat called in over the phone Wednesday prompted three Baltimore County schools to go in “lockout" mode.

The particular threat concerned Kenwood High School but as result, Eastern Tech and Stemmers Run also took precautions.

According to a schools spokesman, “lockout” means exterior doors are locked but activities go on as normal inside the school.

Police say the threat was not credible and everything has since returned to normal at the schools.

It's unclear if the caller was identified.