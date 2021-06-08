PG County Police officer faces 70 years behind bars after jury finds him guilty of domestic violence

LAUREL, Md. — A jury in Anne Arunel County has found a Prince George’s County police officer guilty on eight different counts of domestic violence related charges.

Steven Davis, 32 of Laurel, now faces a maximum of 70 years behind bars including a mandatory 5 year sentence on a handgun charge.

Back in September of 2019, prosecutors say Davis and his girlfriend got into an argument while on their way home from a pool party.

When the couple returned, court documents say Davis dragged the victim out of the shower and bit her before breaking her nose with a headbutt.

That wasn't it, Davis reportedly grabbed his department-issued handgun and struck the woman in the head with it while threatening to kill her.

The blow caused ear damage and sent the victim to the hospital.

Although the victim did not call police, she told a friend who then reported the assault to an officer.

Later the victim became uncooperative and tried recanting, but as the case moved forward she provided a statement about what happened to a State's Attorney's Office victim advocate and testified before the jury.

“Mr. Davis's brutal attack and use of a handgun to strike and threaten the victim is reprehensible conduct for a person sworn to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Davis, who was suspended throughout the investigation, will be sentenced at a later date this summer.