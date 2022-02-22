Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are teaming up to offer a round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at four elementary schools beginning next week.

The clinics are first dose clinics and run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Here are the dates and locations for the clinics:

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Hillsmere Elementary School, 3052 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Jessup Elementary School, 2798 Champion Forest Avenue, Jessup

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Maryland City Elementary School, 3359 Crumpton South, Laurel

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Deale Elementary School, 759 Masons Beach Road, Deale



Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines.