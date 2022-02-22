Watch
Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 in Anne Arundel County

Matt Rourke/AP
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pfizer vaccine
Posted at 5:55 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 17:55:02-05

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are teaming up to offer a round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at four elementary schools beginning next week.

The clinics are first dose clinics and run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Here are the dates and locations for the clinics:

  • Tuesday, March 1, 2022
    • Hillsmere Elementary School, 3052 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis
  • Wednesday, March 2, 2022
    • Jessup Elementary School, 2798 Champion Forest Avenue, Jessup
  • Tuesday, March 8, 2022
    • Maryland City Elementary School, 3359 Crumpton South, Laurel
  • Wednesday, March 9, 2022
    • Deale Elementary School, 759 Masons Beach Road, Deale

Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines.

