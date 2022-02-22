Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are teaming up to offer a round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at four elementary schools beginning next week.
The clinics are first dose clinics and run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Here are the dates and locations for the clinics:
- Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Hillsmere Elementary School, 3052 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis
- Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Jessup Elementary School, 2798 Champion Forest Avenue, Jessup
- Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Maryland City Elementary School, 3359 Crumpton South, Laurel
- Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Deale Elementary School, 759 Masons Beach Road, Deale
Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines.