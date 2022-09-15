"Perspectivas Latinas" art exhibit showcases local Latin American artists

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An art exhibit focused solely on local Latin American artists opened this week in Annapolis.

"Persepctivas Latinas" is on display at Maryland Hall in Annapolis.

According to the event webpage it is an exhibition exploring the complexity within the social, cultural, political construct and artistic identities of Latin American Art.

The exhibit features 19 different local Latin American artists whose art are is in all different mediums. You will see everything from paintings to sculpture to mixed media art installations.

The exhibit at Maryland Hall is presented in partnership with Anne Arundel Community College's Visual Arts Department.

It is open through October 30.

You can learn more about the exhibit and the featured artists here.